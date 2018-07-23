New York Is No Longer The 'Rat Capital' Of The Country

For years, David Letterman used to joke about New York City's rats. But it seems that "The Big Apple" is no longer the go-to place for the pesky rodents.

According to apartment search service RentHop, Chicago had the highest amount of rat-related complaints from four major U.S. cities. The data compiled by the website showed that there were more than 50,000 rat-related complaints in 2017, which is a 55 percent increase since 2014.

Compared to New York, Washington, D.C., and Boston, Chicago topped the total amount of rat complaints year-round with nearly 51,000.

"The abundance of garbage and buildings in The Windy City makes it a great location for these rats to seek shelter and food for survival," according to RentHop.