Chick-Fil-A Enters Meal-Kit Market

(WYCD) - Blue Apron has been a beast when it comes to cornering the market on meal kits. But competition could be on the horizon.

On Monday, Chick-fil-A announced it would begin selling "Mealtime Kits" at 150 restaurants in the Atlanta area in late August.

The move by the fast food would make it the first to jump into the growing market of "meal kits." Home Chef is also a player in the market.

Chick-fil-A is selling five meal kits, with rotating availability: chicken parmesan, chicken enchiladas, crispy Dijon chicken, pan-roasted chicken, and chicken flatbread. Each serves two people, costs $15.89, and is intended to be prepared in 30 minutes or less.

Chick-Fil-A

Customers nationwide can express their interest in trying the kits by filling out an online form.