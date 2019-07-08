Chick Fil-A Offers Free Entrees Tuesday For Cow Appreciation Day

Drop everything.

And start making your cow costume.

A construction paper mask, a cow-themed T-shirt, black and white headband -- virtually anything -- will do. Extra points if you can dust off a cow-themed Halloween look.

Then take your cow-loving self to Chick-Fil-A.

Chick-fil-A is celebrating its 15th annual Cow Appreciation Day on Tuesday, July 9 with a promotion that gives any customer who visits a local restaurant dressed as a cow a free entrée (excluding salads).

All of Chick-fil-A’s more than 2,400 restaurants nationwide are participating, which includes Michigan's locations at Somerset Collection in Troy and in Ypsilanti.

"Adult customers who dress up in any type of cow attire will be rewarded with a free Chick-fil-A entrée – options include the Egg White Grill or classic Chicken Biscuit during breakfast hours, or the Original Chicken Sandwich or Grilled Nuggets during lunch and dinner hours. Children can receive a free breakfast entrée during breakfast hours or a free Kid’s Meal during lunch and dinner hours for dressing in a cow costume," the company said in a press release.

The Cow Appreciation Day celebration will last from restaurant opening through 7 p.m. local time, so guests can visit for breakfast, lunch or dinner (check local store listings for individual restaurant hours). To prepare for the day, customers can visit www.CowAppreciationDay.com for a full list of redeemable menu items and cow costume inspiration.

Fans also can share pictures of their costumes on social media by using the hashtag #CowAppreciationDay. Chick-fil-A began celebrating Cow Appreciation Day in 2005 and participation has grown each year as the company has expanded across the country.

Last year, more than 1.95 million cow-dressed customers joined the celebration.

“We are excited to celebrate the 15th annual Cow Appreciation Day in our restaurants across the country,” said Jon Bridges, Chick-fil-A’s senior vice president and chief marketing officer. “We are grateful for our customers’ enthusiasm toward this fun annual tradition.”

“This year’s Cow Appreciation Day marks the 24th anniversary of Chick-fil-A’s award-winning marketing campaign featuring the “Eat Mor Chikin” Cows. In addition to the clever roadside billboards that made them famous, the boisterous bovines have shared more than 9.9 million free entrées with Chick-fil-A guests who have helped celebrate them throughout the years.