Chili's is sponsoring a pop-bar based on 'The Office' and we need to go

By Nathan Vicar

(WYCD) - Fans of "The Office" may be pining for a series reboot, but for now, a real life Dundies Awards will have to suffice.

Replay, a barcade in Chicago's Lincoln Park neighborhood, making dreams come true with a pop-up dedicated to arguably one of the funniest shows to ever grace our screens.

"The Office" pop-up transports fans to Scranton, where you can see Dwight's desk, take photos with life-size cutouts of Pam and Jim, and play Office-themed trivia, according to The Chicago Tribune.

To wrap up the pop-up, the bar is celebrating accordingly, hosting its own "Dundie Awards" on Friday, August 17. As any fan of "The Office" knows, it wouldn't be "Dundie Awards" without Chili's.

But a night reliving Pam and Jim's glory days won't be cheap. Tickets are $60 a pop, however that includes a Chili's Presidente margarita with a keepsake glass, four drink tickets and Chili's gift bags. The gift bags include t-shirts and other "Chili's swag," including restaurant gift cards.

For Michael Scott devotees who can't make it to Chi-town, Chili's will live stream the award show on its Facebook and Twitter, or if you miss out there, you can see clips from the event on the Chili’s Instagram page.