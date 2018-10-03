‘Chilling Adventures of Sabrina’ Trailer: The Teenage Witch Gets Scary

(99.5 WYCD) - To be a witch, or not to be a witch. That is Sabrina Spellman’s question in the first full trailer for Netflix’s forthcoming series “Chilling Adventures of Sabrina.”

The trailer introduces Sabrina, her boyfriend Harvey Kinkle, her aunts Hilda and Zelda, as well as a whole coven of new characters who are pulling at Sabrina to choose between being a witch and living a normal human life.

Video of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina | Official Trailer [HD] | Netflix

“Mad Men” actress Kiernan Shipka stars as the titular witch, alongside Miranda Otto and Lucy Davis as her aunts Hilda and Zelda and Ross Lynch as Harvey. Michelle Gomez, Chance Perdomo, Jaz Sinclair, Richard Coyle, Tati Gabrielle, Adeline Rudolph, Abigail Cowen, Lachlan Watson, Bronson Pinchot and Gavin Leatherwood round out the Westbridge residents.

The series, which is based on the comics series by Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, will debut on Oct. 26, just in time for Halloween, the streaming service previously announced.