Your Love of Burritos Could Win You $500

We know you can never really measure your love for burritos, but Chipotle is certainly making it worthwhile to check out their new loyalty program.

Beginning Tuesday through Friday at 11:59 p.m. PT, CNBC reports the burrito chain is giving away $250,000 in cash rewards via Venmo to roughly 25,000 customers. Cash rewards could vary between $1 and $500.

If you wanna win some green for your guac order, just send your phone number linked to your Venmo account to ChipotleRewardMe.com. In around 24 hours, you could receive a payment from Chipotle to your Venmo account. You'll also get free chips and guac with your first Chipotle order through Venmo.

If you're wondering how one joined the other, Chipotle says they are one of the most mentioned brands on Venmo. "It made perfect sense to connect our brands to reward customers with free money to celebrate the launch of Chipotle Rewards," PayPal's vice president of global brand and integrated marketing said in a press release.

As for the rewards program itself, you can sign up here. Every dollar you spend at Chipotle is worth 10 points, and when you reach 1,250 points, you earn a free entrée.