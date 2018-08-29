Chipotle launches delivery service with DoorDash

(99.5 WYCD) - Your prayers have been answered.

After many years of wishing Chipotle would just deliver, they've heard our cries. And this isn't one of those that are all, "Chipotle is delivering! But they're only testing it in California... so move there... I guess." It's real, and it's here.

If you want your burrito bowl without having to put on your pants, just go to Chipotle's app or Chipotle.com and place your order.

To mark the launch of direct delivery with DoorDash, Chipotle is offering free delivery on orders of $10 or more through Sept. 12.

No coupon code is needed to get free delivery, and as with many companies' promotions, the deal could end early at Chipotle's discretion, according to Tuesday's announcement.