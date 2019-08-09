Chipotle Is Testing A New Queso In Detroit

(WYCD) -- It’s safe to say that when Chipotle introduce their new queso - it wasn’t a hit! Chipotle has heard the negative feedback and they’re taking action.

Chipotle is currently testing out a new queso recipe in Dallas, Detroit, and San Diego markets.

The new queso recipe is made with Monterey Jack and white cheddar cheeses and serrano, poblano and chipotle peppers, according to a company press release.



The cheese is being tested via Chipotle's "stage-gate process," which allows the brand to capture customer feedback and iterate extensively before deciding on a national launch, according to the release.

Check out the tweets below, to see what fans have been saying about it.

Oh wow. Chipotle now has queso blanco which skyrockets them to number one in the queso wars. It's so tasty AND it's all natural, unlike the petroleum products some of the other chains serve. — Brad Jodoin (@bradjodoin) July 30, 2019

Chipotle queso is sooo amazing ------ — Crissy -- (@xcrissy21x) June 28, 2019

but I love you chipotle and ur queso — khmv (@khmvvx) August 8, 2019

In the press release, Chipotle’s Vice President of Culinary, Chef Nevielle Panthaky, said the Chipotle team been working hard to craft something awesome, and they’re excited to see what fans think of the new Queso Blanco.

"Making delicious queso with real ingredients and no artificial colors, flavors, or preservatives is a tough project to take on," Panthaky said in the release. "We listened to our guests and worked tirelessly in our kitchens to make an even better tasting queso. We are proud to have created a delicious recipe for Queso Blanco that uses only high quality, real ingredients that you can pronounce and find in your own kitchens at home."