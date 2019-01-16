Chocolate Is Better For Your Cough Than Cough Syrup

(99.5 The Breeze) -- A new study from the University of Hull in Yorkshire, England concluded that patients on the chocolate-based medication (ROCOCO) reported a “significant improvement” in their cough symptoms within two days, compared to those on the regular cough syrup.

"We have just seen the results of the largest real-world study of an over-the-counter cough remedy ever undertaken in Europe,” lead author Alyn Morice told the Daily Mail. “This proves that a new medicine which contains cocoa is better than a standard linctus.”

They examined 163 patients. Simply put, the properties found in cocoa did a better job when it came to relieving irritation and inflammation.

“This simply means it is stickier and more viscose than standard cough medicines, so it forms a coating which protects nerve endings in the throat which trigger the urge to cough,” Morice explained. “This demulcent effect explains why honey and lemon and other sugary syrups can help, but I think there is something more going on with chocolate.”

According to Daily Mail, they're sure it has a pharmacological activity, some sort of inhibitory effect on the nerve endings themselves. However, drinking hot chocolate won’t have the same effect as the cocoa isn’t in contact with the throat long enough to form a protective coating.

Slowly sucking on a piece of chocolate may provide some relief, but I think it is the way the chocolate compounds work with other ingredients in the linctus which make it so effective.

Apart from the cocoa itself, the demulcent effect ensures the other cough-calming ingredients — diphenhydramine, levomenthol and ammonium chloride — are in contact with sensitized nerve endings for as long as possible.