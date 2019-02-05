If You Love Chocolate This Is the Job for You

(99.5 WYCD) -- You know the old saying "choose a job you love and you'll never work a day in your life?" Well, if you love chocolate, we've found your calling.

Dutch chocolate company Tony's Chocolonely is looking for three people to travel through 10 different U.S. cities for three to four months to sell sweets from a "Chocotruck."

According to Insider, the four month-long captain role will involve driving duties and managing the Choco team, along with handling the logistics, photography, and daily recap responsibilities of tour. While the co-pilots will only have a three month commitment, their job is still vital. They'll assist with event setup and chocolate taste testing and sales, as well as answering visitor questions.

"Maybe I'm biased, but these are the best jobs ever," US marketing manager for the company Dena White said in a statement. "Getting paid to go on a road trip in an epic Chocotruck with the goal of making the world a better place? Yes, please."

The job doesn't only pay in chocolate coins, the company is looking for serious candidates age 21 or older with Bachelor's degrees and a minimum of three years experience in event and tour production to grab some pay.

In addition to a paycheck and all that chocolate you can handle, you'll also help the company raise awareness on the cocoa industry's inequality problem. Tony's hopes to raise awareness specifically on child labor in the industry.