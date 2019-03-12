Xinhua/Sipa USA

Chris Evans Ignites Celeb Civil War By Incorrectly Ranking His Favorite Chips

March 12, 2019
(99.5 WYCD) -- Actor Chris Evans is causing people to choose sides in a way that hasn’t been seen since “Captain America: Civil War.”

It started when actor and comedian Kevin Fredericks posted a video of he and some buddies ranking a variety pack of Frito-Lay chips:

The clip rapidly went viral, dividing tweeters along chip allegiance lines, leading Evans to reply with his own rankings: 

Other celebs and observers also found themselves choosing sides ― à la Captain America and Iron Man ― and the great chip debate took on a life of its own: 

