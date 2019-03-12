Chris Evans Ignites Celeb Civil War By Incorrectly Ranking His Favorite Chips

(99.5 WYCD) -- Actor Chris Evans is causing people to choose sides in a way that hasn’t been seen since “Captain America: Civil War.”

It started when actor and comedian Kevin Fredericks posted a video of he and some buddies ranking a variety pack of Frito-Lay chips:

What is the correct way to rank these chips? pic.twitter.com/NYktna1HJo — Kevín (@KevOnStage) March 10, 2019

The clip rapidly went viral, dividing tweeters along chip allegiance lines, leading Evans to reply with his own rankings:

The correct answer is:

1. Cool ranch

2. Cheetos

3. Nacho cheese Doritos

4. Fritos

5. BBQ lays

6. Original lays



I will not be taking questions. https://t.co/keSJ23IhRN — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) March 11, 2019

Other celebs and observers also found themselves choosing sides ― à la Captain America and Iron Man ― and the great chip debate took on a life of its own:

1. Cool Ranch

2. Cheetos

3. regular ritos

4. BBQ Lays

5. fritos

6. regular ass Lays



but on the real? Migos Rap Snacks>>>>>>>> all of that https://t.co/gBo46W2hmX — Questlove (In E flat) (@questlove) March 11, 2019

Flip #1 and #3 and this is the correct ranking. https://t.co/xJeM2QMpE8 — Danielle Fishel (@daniellefishel) March 11, 2019

This is the closest I’ve seen so far without going over. pic.twitter.com/hmzPJbOXHZ — Ben Schwartz (@rejectedjokes) March 11, 2019

*respectfully clears throat*



1. Cool ranch

2. Nacho cheese Doritos

3. BBQ Lays

4. Original Lays

5. Cheetos

6. Fritos pic.twitter.com/4xNYsIqLqg — Tricia Skinner (@4triciaskinner) March 11, 2019

I see no fault in this logic ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ — COLIN DONNELL (@colindonnell) March 11, 2019

Classic Lays

Doritos

Cheetos

BBQ Lays

Fritos

Cool Ranch



Fight me -- https://t.co/KwwxaasKMX — |L I Z Z O| (@lizzo) March 11, 2019

You (and Captain America) are incorrect. The right answer is obviously:



1. Cheetos

2. Fritos

3. Nacho Cheese Doritos

4. Original Lays

5. Cool Ranch

6. BBQ Lays



Thank you for playing. #ItsTheBackYardDebateAllOverAgain — Will Friedle (@willfriedle) March 12, 2019

The correct order is...



1) Fritos.

2) Cheetos.

3) Cool Ranch.

4) BBQ.

5) Doritos.

6) Original.



https://t.co/bZkm7a9iny — Perez (@ThePerezHilton) March 11, 2019

Doritos

Cool Ranch

Lays

Cheetos

Fritos

BBQ https://t.co/ImwSAwLfAh — Cedric Alexander (@CedricAlexander) March 10, 2019