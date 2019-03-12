Chris Evans Ignites Celeb Civil War By Incorrectly Ranking His Favorite Chips
(99.5 WYCD) -- Actor Chris Evans is causing people to choose sides in a way that hasn’t been seen since “Captain America: Civil War.”
It started when actor and comedian Kevin Fredericks posted a video of he and some buddies ranking a variety pack of Frito-Lay chips:
What is the correct way to rank these chips? pic.twitter.com/NYktna1HJo— Kevín (@KevOnStage) March 10, 2019
The clip rapidly went viral, dividing tweeters along chip allegiance lines, leading Evans to reply with his own rankings:
The correct answer is:— Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) March 11, 2019
1. Cool ranch
2. Cheetos
3. Nacho cheese Doritos
4. Fritos
5. BBQ lays
6. Original lays
I will not be taking questions. https://t.co/keSJ23IhRN
Other celebs and observers also found themselves choosing sides ― à la Captain America and Iron Man ― and the great chip debate took on a life of its own:
1. Cool Ranch— Questlove (In E flat) (@questlove) March 11, 2019
2. Cheetos
3. regular ritos
4. BBQ Lays
5. fritos
6. regular ass Lays
but on the real? Migos Rap Snacks>>>>>>>> all of that https://t.co/gBo46W2hmX
Flip #1 and #3 and this is the correct ranking. https://t.co/xJeM2QMpE8— Danielle Fishel (@daniellefishel) March 11, 2019
This is the closest I’ve seen so far without going over. pic.twitter.com/hmzPJbOXHZ— Ben Schwartz (@rejectedjokes) March 11, 2019
*respectfully clears throat*— Tricia Skinner (@4triciaskinner) March 11, 2019
1. Cool ranch
2. Nacho cheese Doritos
3. BBQ Lays
4. Original Lays
5. Cheetos
6. Fritos pic.twitter.com/4xNYsIqLqg
I see no fault in this logic ¯\_(ツ)_/¯— COLIN DONNELL (@colindonnell) March 11, 2019
Classic Lays— |L I Z Z O| (@lizzo) March 11, 2019
Doritos
Cheetos
BBQ Lays
Fritos
Cool Ranch
Fight me -- https://t.co/KwwxaasKMX
You (and Captain America) are incorrect. The right answer is obviously:— Will Friedle (@willfriedle) March 12, 2019
1. Cheetos
2. Fritos
3. Nacho Cheese Doritos
4. Original Lays
5. Cool Ranch
6. BBQ Lays
Thank you for playing. #ItsTheBackYardDebateAllOverAgain
The correct order is...— Perez (@ThePerezHilton) March 11, 2019
1) Fritos.
2) Cheetos.
3) Cool Ranch.
4) BBQ.
5) Doritos.
6) Original.
https://t.co/bZkm7a9iny
Doritos— Cedric Alexander (@CedricAlexander) March 10, 2019
Cool Ranch
Lays
Cheetos
Fritos
BBQ https://t.co/ImwSAwLfAh
i KNEW u were a cool ranch guy i KNEW IT pic.twitter.com/s4D0MrZuMF— maria (@cevansdoritos) March 11, 2019