Spoiler Ban Lifts! 'Avengers: Endgame' Stars Share Videos And Pictures From The Top-Secret Set

(99.5 WYCD) -- The spoiler-ban for "Avengers: Endgame" was “officially” lifted Monday (May 6), and that means many of our favorite superheroes are sharing some special behind-the-scenes looks at the making of the movie.

If that didn’t tip you off already, you may not want to read ahead if you haven’t seen "Avengers: Endgame."

Related: Chris Pratt Shares 'Really Illegal' Behind-The-Scenes Video From 'Avengers: Endgame' Set

Chris Evans (Captain America) revealed a snapshot of him “just hanging out” with Chadwick Boseman (Black Panther) as the two were suited up for the big battle sequence, as well as Marvel bros Jeremy Renner (Hawkeye/Ronin), Robert Downey Jr. (Iron Man), Mark Ruffalo (Hulk), and Chris Hemsworth (Thor).

Just hanging out, chatting about vibranium. pic.twitter.com/ryzEcVlOJS — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) May 5, 2019

Last one for today pic.twitter.com/VL8cvo0VYz — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) May 6, 2019

Evans also unveiled his “illegal” video of most of the actors together on set as they prepare to film a face-off with Thanos.

Video ban lifted! I guess I’m not the only one who broke the rules on this day of filming.

(My camera work is annoyingly shaky) pic.twitter.com/D0f0e2PnXo — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) May 6, 2019

Not to be outdone, Downey also posted a behind-the-scenes video from "Endgame" as well. Over the past few days, he's has been sharing additional looks, including a birthday song for the 11th anniversary of the first Iron Man film and, more importantly, a clip from their filming of the keep away scene with Thanos and the Infinity Gauntlet.

Hemsworth shared a video of that “little lunch” Downey threw for the cast during production. It involved mariachi singers and Hemsworth dancing about in his Thor beard.

Renner shared another moment from that lunch, a video message to Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow), who wasn’t present for the luncheon. “You blew it!” her friends from work said.

But while the directors Joe and Anthony Russo are okay with fans sharing spoilers now, they still warned people not to use them to spoil the fun for those who still haven’t seen it.

“Just because the spoiler ban is lifting, doesn’t mean you shouldn’t treat your fellow humans with respect and dignity during discourse. Or that you should run around intentionally trying to spoil the movie for people who haven’t seen it,” they clarified in an Instagram post yesterday. “Be courteous and give folks fair warning… #BeKindOutThere #NuffSaid.”