Chris Hardwick Could Be Back On TV Sooner Than Later After Newly Revealed Text Messages

Parting wasn’t such sorrow? That’s what newly revealed text messages between Chloe Dykstra and Chris Hardwick appear to reveal. As we told you earlier this week, Dykstra has suggested that not only was Hardwick a controlling douchebag of a boyfriend – but that he killed her career and even sexually assaulted her.

He’s denied it, but every network connected to him dropped him like a hot potato. With newly revealed text messages, they may be picking him back up sooner than later. Why? For starters, it appears that Dykstra begged Hardwick to get back together seven months after their split…which occurred because she’d apparently cheated on him.

After a super-long farewell text (that you can read HERE) he sent her in July 2014, she replies with several texts begging to talk, saying, "I will always love you" and “You will always be my favorite person.” Fast-forward to January 2015 and Dykstra reached out via text again. “Hey. When can we be okay? Will that ever happen?” she wrote. And after he didn’t reply, she left things with “I hope things are awesome with you.” Dykstra has not commented on these messages.