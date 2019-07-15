Chris Pratt Makes Surprise Appearance At Nashville Bars To Sing Country Classics -- Watch!

(WYCD) -- Chris Pratt is a country music star in the making!

The "Guardians of the Galaxy" star showed off his singing abilities after he turned up onstage at two of Nashville's most legendary honky-tonks to perform covers of Johnny Cash and Garth Brooks.

The actor, 40, took the stage at Robert's Western World on Lower Broadway in downtown Music City sometime around 11:30 p.m. on Thursday night (July 11), Entertainment Tonight reports. He joined Sarah Gayle Meech and her band for a surprise performance of Cash's classic, "Folsom Prison Blues," and some of the lucky fans in attendance captured the performance and shared it online.

Meech turned to her own social media afterward to share a grinning photograph with the star, writing, "You never know who will show up at Robert’s Western World... Thank you @prattprattpratt you made our night!"

And the "Avengers" star didn't hold back his talents. He was also spotted at Tootsie's Orchid Lounge, where he sang Garth Brooks' "Papa Loved Mom" to a crowded room.

Thanks again to @prattprattpratt for stopping by and singing a song or two. You never know who is gonna stop in at Tootsies. pic.twitter.com/OgceEdnuVH — TootsiesOrchidLounge (@tootsiesnet) July 12, 2019

"yall my mom is in nashville rn and she’s at a bar and CHRIS PRATT just got on stage and started singing," a user wrote.

yall my mom is in nashville rn and she’s at a bar and CHRIS PRATT just got on stage and started singing JDNDNDNFNFNNFN pic.twitter.com/D6AaKHTM2o — amanda (@trademarkrunt) July 12, 2019

It's no surprise Pratt has a voice. He was the lead singer in the band Mouse Rat on the hit comedy series "Parks and Recreation" and in December 2017, he sang a duet with Chris Stapleton while guest-hosting "Jimmy Kimmel Live."

Video of Guest Host Chris Pratt &amp; Chris Stapleton Sing “(I’ve Had) The Time of My Life”

Pratt's Nashville night out came shortly after he tied the knot with Katherine Schwarzenegger back in June.