Chris Stapleton's 'All-American Road Show' Coming To DTE In August

(99.5. WYCD) -- Grammy Award-winning country artist Chris Stapleton will perform in Clarkston this summer.

His All-American Road Show Tour will be coming to DTE Energy Music Theatre on Friday, Aug. 2. Country-soul singer Margo Price and blues-rock outfit the Marcus King Band will serve as support.

Tickets go on sale Friday, March 22 at 10 a.m. via Ticketmaster.com. A special radio pre-sale will be held on Thursday, March 21. Stay tuned for the password.

Stapleton has been recognized with several awards including five Grammy Awards, seven Academy of Country Music Awards, and ten Country Music Association Awards.