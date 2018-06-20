Chris Young To Stop At Little Caesars Arena On New Losing Sleep Tour

(WYCD) - Chris Young has extended his 2018 Losing Sleep World Tour, which includes a November stop at Detroit's Little Caesars Arena.

The singer will be joined by Morgan Evans and Dee Jay Silver when they come on Friday, Nov. 2.

Tickets go on sale Thursday, June 28 at 10 a.m. on Ticketmaster.

The 33-year-old has seven albums, ten No. 1 singles and the two-time Platinum single “I’m Comin’ Over,” which is also the namesake for his Gold-certified album which earned multiple award nominations.

Earlier this year, he received a nomination for Male Vocalist of the Year ahead of the 2018 ACM Awards, marking the first time in six years he's been up for the accolade.