'A Christmas Story' House Now Offers Overnight Stay

(99.5 WYCD) -- Roadtrip to Cleveland, anyone? You can relive the classic Christmas movie by staying in the actual house! You can sleep in Ralphie and Randy's beds. The Bumpus house is also available to rent. Plus, you can visit the museum, and load up with goodies from the gift shop.

According to the website, The house was recently restored to its movie splendor and is now open year-round to the public. Take a walk in Ralphie's shows as you look through these pictures.

Across the street from the house is the A Christmas Story Museum, which features original props, costumes, and memorabilia from the film, as well as hundreds of rare behind-the-scenes photos. Among the props and costumes are the toys from the Higbee’s window, Randy’s snowsuit, the chalkboard from Miss Shields’ classroom and the family car. There's also a gift shop!

Proceeds from the gift shop and overnight stays help support and maintain the museum.

To check out the website and reserve your stay follow this link.