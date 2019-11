2019 American Music Awards Winners List

2019 American Music Award Winners

ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Drake

Ariana Grande

Halsey

Post Malone

Taylor Swift - WINNER

NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Luke Combs

Billie Eilish - WINNER

Lil Nas X

Lizzo

Ella Mai

COLLABORATION OF THE YEAR

Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper, “Shallow”

Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus, “Old Town Road”

Marshmello & Bastille, “Happier”

Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello, “Señorita” - WINNER

Post Malone & Swae Lee, “Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse)”

TOUR OF THE YEAR

BTS - WINNER

Ariana Grande

Elton John

P!nk

Ed Sheeran

FAVORITE MUSIC VIDEO

Billie Eilish, “Bad Guy”

Ariana Grande, “7 Rings”

Halsey, “Without Me”

Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus, “Old Town Road”

Taylor Swift, “You Need to Calm Down” - WINNER

FAVORITE SOCIAL ARTIST

BTS - WINNER

Billie Eilish

EXO

Ariana Grande

Shawn Mendes

FAVORITE MALE ARTIST – POP/ROCK

Drake

Khalid - WINNER

Post Malone

FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST – POP/ROCK

Billie Eilish

Ariana Grande

Taylor Swift - WINNER

FAVORITE DUO OR GROUP – POP/ROCK

BTS - WINNER

Jonas Brothers

Panic! At The Disco

FAVORITE ALBUM – POP/ROCK

Billie Eilish, When "We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?"

Ariana Grande, "Thank U, Next"

Taylor Swift, "Lover" - WINNER

FAVORITE SONG – POP/ROCK

Halsey, “Without Me” - WINNER

Jonas Brothers, “Sucker”

Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus, “Old Town Road”

Panic! At The Disco, “High Hopes”

Post Malone & Swae Lee, “Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse)”

FAVORITE ARTIST - ADULT CONTEMPORARY

Maroon 5

P!nk

Taylor Swift - WINNER

FAVORITE ARTIST – ALTERNATIVE ROCK

Billie Eilish - WINNER

Imagine Dragons

Panic! At The Disco

FAVORITE ARTIST – RAP/HIP-HOP

Cardi B - WINNER

Drake

Post Malone

FAVORITE ALBUM – RAP/HIP-HOP

Meek Mill, “Championships”

Post Malone, “Hollywood’s Bleeding” - WINNER

Travis Scott, “Astroworld”

FAVORITE SONG – RAP/HIP-HOP

Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus, “Old Town Road” - WINNER

Post Malone, “Wow.”

Travis Scott, “Sicko Mode”

FAVORITE MALE ARTIST – SOUL/R&B

Chris Brown

Khalid

Bruno Mars - WINNER

FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST – SOUL/R&B

Beyoncé - WINNER

Lizzo

Ella Mai

FAVORITE ALBUM – SOUL/R&B

Chris Brown, "Indigo"

Khalid, "Free Spirit" - WINNER

Ella Mai, "Ella Mai"

FAVORITE SONG – SOUL/R&B

Khalid, “Talk” - WINNER

Lizzo, “Juice”

Ella Mai, “Trip”

FAVORITE ARTIST - ELECTRONIC DANCE MUSIC (EDM)

Avicii

Marshmello - WINNER

The Chainsmokers

FAVORITE SOUNDTRACK

"A Star Is Born" by Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper

"Bohemian Rhapsody" by Queen - WINNER

"Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse"

FAVORITE MALE ARTIST – COUNTRY

Kane Brown - WINNER

Luke Combs

Thomas Rhett

FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST – COUNTRY

Kelsea Ballerini

Maren Morris

Carrie Underwood - WINNER

FAVORITE DUO or GROUP – COUNTRY

Dan + Shay - WINNER

Florida Georgia Line

Old Dominion

FAVORITE ALBUM – COUNTRY

Kane Brown, “Experiment”

Dan + Shay, “Dan + Shay”

Carrie Underwood, “Cry Pretty” - WINNER

FAVORITE SONG - COUNTRY

Luke Combs, “Beautiful Crazy”

Dan + Shay, “Speechless” - WINNER

Blake Shelton, “God’s Country”

FAVORITE ARTIST - LATIN

Bad Bunny

J Balvin -- WINNER

Ozuna

FAVORITE ARTIST - CONTEMPORARY INSPIRATIONAL

Lauren Daigle -- WINNER

For King & Country

MercyMe