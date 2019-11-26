Watch The Emotional Moment Chuck And Casey Adopt Their Daughter Brie

It was a tear-jerking moment in the 44th Circuit Court on Adoption Day in Howell, Michigan.

Chuck and Casey Edwards have been foster parents and emergency respite parents for over three years. Brie came into their lives three years ago at thirteen. Two years ago they made their intentions known that they planned to adopt Brie. Chuck Edwards hosts Chuck, Rachael and Grunwald in the Morning on 99.5 WYCD.

"When we first met her she was scared, scarred and nearly broken after the most heinous abuse one can imagine. She had been in two different foster homes and had missed one hundred days of school," said Chuck Edwards.

Now Chuck and Casey say Brie is confident, secure and has a 3.5 GPA as a junior at Brighton High School. She has had perfect attendance since her freshman year and is a leader on the BHS Varsity Cheer Team and Competitive Cheer Team. She is very interested in forensic science and wants to major in college.

The adoption ceremony took place with many other families on Tuesday, November 26, 2019. Brie’s social workers and support team were in attendance.

"She is a shining example of why adopting teens is very important," said Chuck Edwards.

Adopting an infant seems to be the default for families and often teens age out of the system without a proper family support system.

To learn more about adoption, visit the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services website.