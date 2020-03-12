ACM Awards Will Go On Despite Coronavirus, First Performers Announced

The ACM Awards are happening next month, and the first round of performers have been announced.

Keith Urban will do double duty as both host and performer, while Miranda Lambert is confirmed to perform her "Music Event of the Year" nominated song “Fooled Around and Fell In Love” with Lindsay Ell, Caylee Hammack, Elle King, Ashley McBryde and Tenille Townes.

The 55th Annual ACM Awards will air April 5th on CBS, live from the MGM Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

With so many concerts and events being canceled due to the coronavirus, ACM has assured folks they plan to go on with the show. “We are closely monitoring the situation along with the MGM team, who are in continuous contact with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the Southern Nevada Health District, and other agencies and experts for guidance,” reads a statement from the ACM. “We will take every precaution to ensure the safety of our artists, staff, crew, guests and attendees.”