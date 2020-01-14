Ashley McBryde Drops New Single “Martha Devine”

Ashley McBryde is giving fans another taste of her upcoming album. The singer just released the new single “Martha Divine,” in which she’s singing about getting revenge on the song’s title character.

As for the video, it shows a different look at the story first introduced in Ashley’s video for “One Night Standards.” In it she’s once again playing the role of motel clerk who tips off the daughter of a cheater. The latest video shows the daughter’s actions after the call, and how Ashley gets sucked into her mess.

Video of Ashley McBryde - Martha Divine (Official Music Video)

And fans can expect to see even more of what happens. The video is reportedly the second part of a three-part series - the first of which can be seen below:

Video of Ashley McBryde - One Night Standards (Official Music Video)

So far Ashley hasn’t released any info on her new album. It is expected out this spring.

Fans can catch Ashley on TV this week. She's scheduled to perfom on "Today" on Thursday, and on "The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon" on Friday.

McBryde will bring "The One Night Standards Tour" to Saint Andrews Hall on March 6th.