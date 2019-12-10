Authorities Investigating After Deer Was Killed On Luke Bryan’s Property

December 10, 2019
Authorities are investigating, after a red stag deer, that belonged to Luke Bryan was shot and killed on his private property. The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency believes it was shot from the road while on Luke’s farm. The Maury County Sheriff's Office is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the guilty party.

Red stags are not native to the area... He and his wife, Caroline, operate a petting zoo on their property called Brett’s Barn, which features exotic animals of various kinds and provides an opportunity for sick children to interact with the animals. They created Brett's Barn in honor of their late niece, Sadie Brett Boyer.

Luke has not commented publicly on the shooting or the investigation.

