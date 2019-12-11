Blake Shelton Admits He Was A “Jerk” Before Gwen Stefani

While Blake Shelton is incredibly happy now with girlfriend Gwen Stefani, he admits that he wasn’t exactly the nicest person before they got together.

"I don't want to remember what I was like before Gwen, actually," he told “Entertainment Tonight” backstage at “The Voice.” "I'm a little bit of jerk to you still," he notes referring to co-mentor Kelly Clarkson. He then added, "But I was a jerk to everybody... Look how nice I am now!"

As we previously told you, Blake and Gwen team up for the song “Nobody But You," which will be featured on Blake’s new album “Fully Loaded: God’s Country,” which drops Friday. The song has the pair singing about how life gets better through a loving relationship, and Gwen certainly thinks that’s true of them.

"Blake saved my life, everybody knows that," she shares. "Like, we're just having the time of our lives, and we never expected that this late in our lives, so we're just trying to savor every moment together…I love being with him."