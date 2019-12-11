Blake Shelton Admits He Was A “Jerk” Before Gwen Stefani

December 11, 2019
Chuck Rachael Grunwald Morning Show Jessie
Chuck, Rachael and Grunwald in the morning

© Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Categories: 
Country

While Blake Shelton is incredibly happy now with girlfriend Gwen Stefani, he admits that he wasn’t exactly the nicest person before they got together.

"I don't want to remember what I was like before Gwen, actually," he told “Entertainment Tonight” backstage at “The Voice.” "I'm a little bit of jerk to you still," he notes referring to co-mentor Kelly Clarkson. He then added, "But I was a jerk to everybody... Look how nice I am now!"

As we previously told you, Blake and Gwen team up for the song “Nobody But You," which will be featured on Blake’s new album “Fully Loaded: God’s Country,” which drops Friday. The song has the pair singing about how life gets better through a loving relationship, and Gwen certainly thinks that’s true of them.

"Blake saved my life, everybody knows that," she shares. "Like, we're just having the time of our lives, and we never expected that this late in our lives, so we're just trying to savor every moment together…I love being with him."

Tags: 
Blake Shelton
Gwen Stefani

Recent Podcast Audio
Chuck, Rachael, And Grunwald Talk To Jason Aldean WYCDFM: On-Demand
Rob + Holly Talk To Brothers Osborne About Halftime Show WYCDFM: On-Demand
Chuck, Rachael, And Grunwald Talk To Garth Brooks Part 2 WYCDFM: On-Demand
Chuck, Rachael, And Grunwald Talk To Garth Brooks Part 1 WYCDFM: On-Demand
Garth Brooks Talks To WYCD Listener Jenna... Gives Her Big Surprise! WYCDFM: On-Demand
Chuck, Rachael, And Grunwald Talk To Jerry From Greenhouse Dispensary WYCDFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes