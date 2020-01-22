Blake Shelton & Gwen Stefani Drop "Nobody But You" Music Video

Lovebirds Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani are at it again -- dropping a new music video for their duet "Nobody But You." Between the song's lyrics and the affectionate video, it's safe to say no one can deny their love.

Video of Blake Shelton - Nobody But You (Duet with Gwen Stefani) (Official Music Video)

The video was shot prior to Christmas, mostly in Los Angeles, but some of it was also filmed on Blake's ranch in Oklahoma. The two spend most of the video cuddling on the couch or in each other's arms -- always together, showing how in love they are.

If that's not enough love for you, fans can catch them performing their duet together at the GRAMMYs, which air Sunday on CBS.