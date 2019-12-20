Blake Shelton Grants Wish For Seven-Year-Old “Voice” Fan Battling Cerebral Palsy

Blake Shelton may try and come off as a tough guy, but he just proved he’s an old softie at heart.

The singer made a dream come true for seven-year-old “Voice” fan Colton Harkness, who is battling cerebral palsy. Thanks to the Kids Wish Network, Colton got to visit the set of the NBC show during semifinals week, where he and Blake got to hang out together and take pictures.

The organization, which grants wishes to children with life-threatening illnesses, flew Colton to California, and picked him up in a stretch limo. In addition to meeting Blake, Colton also got some “Voice” swag, and a trip to Disneyland.

