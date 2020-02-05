Blake Shelton And Pitbull Pair Up For New Song, Music Video

Blake Shelton is pairing up with Pitbull for a new song and video called "Get Ready."

"Get Ready" was a song Pitbull wrote years ago, but in a behind-the-scenes clip on his Instagram page, he shares the story of Blake bringing it to mind after the two played a show in Pendleton, Oregon.

Pitbull said, “We had a great time, the crowd was amazing. The next thing you know, I’m in the trailer, and all of a sudden a dog runs up on me. I go to pet the dog and say ‘Blake, what’s the dog’s name?’ He says ‘Black Betty,’ so it stayed in my mind . . . We jumped on the plane and I told DJ Chino ‘Hey, don’t we got a record called “Black Betty” we can sing on?’ Sure enough, he played it for me . . . we been sitting on it since 2014, and now we’re shooting a music video here in Nashville in 2020. It goes to show that patience is a virtue!”

There are no details yet on when the video will be released.