Blake Shelton Reveals Why He Owes His Career To Rascal Flatts

Blake Shelton says he owes his career to Rascal Flatts. In a behind-the-scenes interview for “The Voice,” Blake shares how opening for the band helped him become the star that he is today.

"When I first started I don’t think I even realized what a stand-in-front-of-the-microphone type performer I was,” he says. “It had to have been so boring — not that I’m any more exciting now.”

Blake notes, “But I remember seeing Rascal Flatts come out on stage and they’re just running around and acting crazy, they’re entertaining the audience. It was energy I’d never seen before in country music.”

Blake says that after that he went to his band and told them, “’We gotta step this thing up if we’re gonna make it in country music.’ So I learned a lot from those guys.”