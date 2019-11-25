Blanco Brown Makes His Opry Debut

Blanco Brown celebrated a huge milestone last week in Nashville. In case you missed it, the singer made his Grand Ole Opry debut.

“It felt unreal and it still hasn’t kicked in. Just next level — I really don’t have the words to describe the feeling but the room energy was amazing,” he tells “People.” I saw the people smiling and waiting to clap, and then they clapped.”

Blanco also shared some pictures from his big moment on Instagram, writing, “Gods Promise will never be compromised!!! @Opry ------ Dreams become reality when you’re walking in you totality! #Purpose.”