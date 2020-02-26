Brantley Gilbert Is Considering Selling His Deer Hunting Camp

February 26, 2020
Brantley Gilbert does a lot to help our country’s veterans, and that includes building a 100% handicap accessible deer hunting camp so wounded service members can enjoy the deer hunting experience.

Brantley built the camp seven years ago, but unfortunately, he’s so busy that he’s been thinking about selling it.

“It breaks my heart, but what I’ve run into is that when I built the place and started building the place, I was single. Life was just a lot different,” Brantley shares, noting that it’s a “beautiful place” and was “built for a purpose” but, “I just don’t get to spend enough time there.”

He says, “Not enough people get to see it. It’s too pretty a place just to sit there, so I’ve been considering lettin’ it go.” He adds, “there’s a part of me that kind of hopes nobody buys it, cause I’ve been stuck up under worse.”

