Brantley Gilbert’s Son Loves Motorcycles Just Like Him

It sounds like Brantley Gilbert’s son Barrett is already taking after his old man, at least when it comes to his love for motorcycles.

“He absolutely loves ‘em, which is a little bit terrifying,” Brantley shares, “but I wanted him to be around ‘em from a early age.”

But Barrett is only two -- so he hasn’t actually ridden one by himself. Brantley notes, “I’d like that to be a little later in life than when I started, just because I think it takes a little while, even if you were raised around ‘em.”

But Brantley admits he has given his son a little taste of what it’s like to be on a motorcycle. “He’s got a little helmet and we just ride in circles,” he says, referring to Gilbert's circular driveway. “He absolutely just cheese grins the whole time. And then when you try to pull him off of it, he gets upset.”