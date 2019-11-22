Brett Eldredge To Perform On NBC's 'Christmas In Rockefeller Center'

Brett Eldredge will perform at this year's Christmas in Rockefeller Center special airing on NBC on December 4th at 8 p.m. ET/PT. John Legend, Gwen Stefani, Idina Menzel, Chicago, Derek & Julianne Hough, Lea Michele, NE-YO, Straight No Chaser and Skylar Astin & Alex Newell from NBC’s Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist, and Miss America 2019 Nia Franklin and the Radio City Rockettes are all set to make appearances. Christmas in Rockefeller Center will be hosted by NBC Today anchors Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb, Craig Melvin, and Al Roker.

Brett kicks off his Glow Live Tour also on Dec. 4th with the first of two back-to-back shows in Nashville at the Ryman Auditorium. The tour wraps up on December 21st in Chicago.

 

