Brett Young Knows His Way Around A Kitchen

January 16, 2020
Chuck, Rachael and Grunwald
Chuck, Rachael and Grunwald in the morning

© SIPA USA

Categories: 
Country

We all know Brett Young is pretty talented when it comes to performing, but apparently he’s got some other hidden skills. “I think as far as guys go, I’m decent in the kitchen,” he says, noting, “I do enjoy cooking.”

Brett says his wife is also a good cook, as is his mother and mother-in-law, but that doesn’t keep him from the kitchen.

He shares, “One of the things I really like to do is kind of just, like, throw things together, you know, look in the fridge see what odds and ends we have and try to come up with something,” adding, “I hate to waste food.”

 

Brett Young announced yesterday (1/15) that he'll be joining Jason Aldean's "We Back Tour" this summer.

HERE // WE // GOOOOOOO ---------- So pumped to join @jasonaldean on the We Back Tour this summer! Visit BrettYoungMusic.com for the list of full dates.

A post shared by Brett Young (@brettyoungmusic) on

The summer leg of the tour kicks off July 17th in Toronto. Full list of tour dates below:

7/17/2020    Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage
7/23/2020    Bethel, NY - Bethel Woods Center for the Arts
7/24/2020    Canandaigua, NY - CMAC
7/25/2020    Hartford, CT - Xfinity Theatre
7/31/2020    Rogers, AR - Walmart AMP
8/01/2020    St. Louis, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre**
8/02/2020    Indianapolis, IN - Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center
8/13/2020    Syracuse, NY - St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview
8/14/2020    Philadelphia, PA - BB&T Pavilion
8/15/2020    Bristow, VA - Jiffy Lube Live
8/21/2020    Burgettstown, PA - S&T Bank Music Park
8/22/2020    Chicago, IL - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre**
8/23/2020    Cincinnati, OH - Riverbend Music Center
8/28/2020    Atlanta, GA - Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
9/11/2020    Tampa, FL - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amp
9/12/2020    West Palm Beach, FL - Coral Sky Amphitheater
9/17/2020    Albuquerque, NM - Isleta Amphitheater**
9/18/2020    Phoenix, AZ - Ak-Chin Pavilion**
9/19/2020    San Diego, CA - North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre**
9/24/2020    Sacramento, CA - Toyota Amphitheatre
9/25/2020    Mountain View, CA - Shoreline Amphitheatre
9/26/2020    Irvine, CA - FivePoint Amphitheatre**
** Indicates Openers to be Announced

Tags: 
Brett Young
jason aldean
We Back Tour