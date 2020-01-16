Brett Young Knows His Way Around A Kitchen

We all know Brett Young is pretty talented when it comes to performing, but apparently he’s got some other hidden skills. “I think as far as guys go, I’m decent in the kitchen,” he says, noting, “I do enjoy cooking.”

Brett says his wife is also a good cook, as is his mother and mother-in-law, but that doesn’t keep him from the kitchen.

He shares, “One of the things I really like to do is kind of just, like, throw things together, you know, look in the fridge see what odds and ends we have and try to come up with something,” adding, “I hate to waste food.”

Brett Young announced yesterday (1/15) that he'll be joining Jason Aldean's "We Back Tour" this summer.

The summer leg of the tour kicks off July 17th in Toronto. Full list of tour dates below:

7/17/2020 Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage

7/23/2020 Bethel, NY - Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

7/24/2020 Canandaigua, NY - CMAC

7/25/2020 Hartford, CT - Xfinity Theatre

7/31/2020 Rogers, AR - Walmart AMP

8/01/2020 St. Louis, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre**

8/02/2020 Indianapolis, IN - Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center

8/13/2020 Syracuse, NY - St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview

8/14/2020 Philadelphia, PA - BB&T Pavilion

8/15/2020 Bristow, VA - Jiffy Lube Live

8/21/2020 Burgettstown, PA - S&T Bank Music Park

8/22/2020 Chicago, IL - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre**

8/23/2020 Cincinnati, OH - Riverbend Music Center

8/28/2020 Atlanta, GA - Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

9/11/2020 Tampa, FL - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amp

9/12/2020 West Palm Beach, FL - Coral Sky Amphitheater

9/17/2020 Albuquerque, NM - Isleta Amphitheater**

9/18/2020 Phoenix, AZ - Ak-Chin Pavilion**

9/19/2020 San Diego, CA - North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre**

9/24/2020 Sacramento, CA - Toyota Amphitheatre

9/25/2020 Mountain View, CA - Shoreline Amphitheatre

9/26/2020 Irvine, CA - FivePoint Amphitheatre**

** Indicates Openers to be Announced