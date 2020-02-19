Brett Young Goes Pop For New Collaboration

February 19, 2020
© George Walker IV / The Tennessean

Brett Young trades vocals with Norway’s Astrid S on her new pop track, “I Do,” set for release on Feb. 28th.

“I was so honored to be asked to collaborate on this track with Astrid," Brett said. "When I first heard ‘I Do,’ I instantly connected to the lyrics and storytelling, so jumping onboard and digging into something a little bit different was a no-brainer for me. I can’t wait for the fans to hear this one.”

Brett is currently just outside the Top 10 at country radio with "Catch."

He's in the midst of his headlining "The Chapters Tour." This summer, Brett hits the road with Jason Aldean.

