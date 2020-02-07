Brett Young On How He Met His Wife

Brett Young and wife Taylor are happily married with a baby girl, Presley, but just how exactly did Taylor first catch his eye? Brett shares that it all happened when he saw a picture of her on a friend’s Facebook page

“As we say nowadays, I slid into her DM’s,” he shares. “I mean, it was one of those things where it’s as close to, I think, love at first sight as you can get,” adding, “I definitely saw one picture of her and knew I had to meet her.”

Brett notes that Taylor made him “work pretty hard” to woo her, but adds, after a couple weeks of pleading my case we had our first date.”