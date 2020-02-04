Brett Young Pays Tribute To Wife & Daughter In New Song

February 4, 2020
Brett Young and His Wife Taylor at the 2018 CMT Music Awards

Rick Diamond / Getty Images

Country

Brett Young and wife Taylor welcomed daughter Presley back in October, and now he’s written a song about her.

Brett is currently on his “Chapters Tour,” and brought the trek to New York City this weekend, where he added the brand new song “Lady” to the set list, performing the tune during his encore.

The tune is actually about both Presley and Brett’s wife, and during the song he projects images of them on stage.

Capped off an amazing first weekend of the #chapterstour in NYC and got to show Baby P the city a little bit. I promise, no fun was had! --

A post shared by Brett Young (@brettyoungmusic) on

Brett Young
Lady
Chapters Tour

