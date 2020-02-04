Brett Young Pays Tribute To Wife & Daughter In New Song

Brett Young and wife Taylor welcomed daughter Presley back in October, and now he’s written a song about her.

Brett is currently on his “Chapters Tour,” and brought the trek to New York City this weekend, where he added the brand new song “Lady” to the set list, performing the tune during his encore.

Video of Brett Young Debuts Brand New, Unreleased Song &quot;Lady&quot; in Honor of His Daughter

The tune is actually about both Presley and Brett’s wife, and during the song he projects images of them on stage.