Brett Young Pays Tribute To Wife & Daughter In New Song
February 4, 2020
Brett Young and wife Taylor welcomed daughter Presley back in October, and now he’s written a song about her.
Brett is currently on his “Chapters Tour,” and brought the trek to New York City this weekend, where he added the brand new song “Lady” to the set list, performing the tune during his encore.
The tune is actually about both Presley and Brett’s wife, and during the song he projects images of them on stage.
