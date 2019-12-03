Carly Pearce Makes Plan For Honeymoon

So Carly Pearce and Michael Ray got married back on October 6th and they have said all along that they planned on delaying their honeymoon until the end of the year. The idea was to wait until they were both done with their tours and work.

Michael’s last show of the year is coming up on December 11th, and Carly’s is December 12th. That means it's time for the couple to pack their bags and get ready for a honeymoon.

The pair is headed to the Sandals Resort in Jamaica and plan on staying in one of the over-water bungalows. Carly chose the destination because she says, “All I’ve ever wanted to do is go in one of those bungalows. They just look amazing to me," said Carly.

When the duo gets back, they head to her parents’ house in Alabama to celebrate Christmas.