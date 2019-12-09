Carly Pearce & Michael Ray To Honeymoon In Jamaica

December 9, 2019
Chuck Rachael Grunwald Morning Show Jessie
Chuck, Rachael and Grunwald in the morning

© SIPA USA

Categories: 
Country

When Carly Pearce and Michael Ray got married this fall, they delayed their honeymoon until they were off the road for the year. And that happens this week. So, they’ll soon be headed to Sandals Resort in Jamaica. Carly chose the destination because of the over-the-water bungalows. She explains, "All I’ve ever wanted to do is go in one of those bungalows.  They just look amazing to me and they’re, like, private and awesome and sexy, and we finally get to go after we finish for December and I’ll get to experience it.  So, check back with me, I’ll let you know about it."

 

Show tonight with the hottest guy ever --

A post shared by c a r l y p e a r c e (@carlypearce) on

Tags: 
Carly Pearce
Michael Ray
Honeymoon
Jamaica

Recent Podcast Audio
Chuck, Rachael, And Grunwald Talk To Jason Aldean WYCDFM: On-Demand
Rob + Holly Talk To Brothers Osborne About Halftime Show WYCDFM: On-Demand
Chuck, Rachael, And Grunwald Talk To Garth Brooks Part 2 WYCDFM: On-Demand
Chuck, Rachael, And Grunwald Talk To Garth Brooks Part 1 WYCDFM: On-Demand
Garth Brooks Talks To WYCD Listener Jenna... Gives Her Big Surprise! WYCDFM: On-Demand
Chuck, Rachael, And Grunwald Talk To Jerry From Greenhouse Dispensary WYCDFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes