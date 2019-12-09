Carly Pearce & Michael Ray To Honeymoon In Jamaica

When Carly Pearce and Michael Ray got married this fall, they delayed their honeymoon until they were off the road for the year. And that happens this week. So, they’ll soon be headed to Sandals Resort in Jamaica. Carly chose the destination because of the over-the-water bungalows. She explains, "All I’ve ever wanted to do is go in one of those bungalows. They just look amazing to me and they’re, like, private and awesome and sexy, and we finally get to go after we finish for December and I’ll get to experience it. So, check back with me, I’ll let you know about it."