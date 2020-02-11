Carly Pearce's Album Is A Perfect Valentine's Day Release

February 11, 2020
Chuck, Rachael and Grunwald
Chuck, Rachael and Grunwald in the morning

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Categories: 
Country

Carly Pearce's self-titled sophomore album will be released on Friday (2/14), which also happens to be Valentine's Day. It's her first Valentine's Day as a married woman -- she and Michael Ray tied the knot in October -- and the two will share the stage Friday night in St. Louis to celebrate the album's release.

“I feel like the only way to release my album was to be on Valentine’s Day because love is such a theme of the album," Pearce says. "To be able to release it on Valentine’s Day, and to be able to play a show with my husband, celebrating my album, celebrating our first Valentine’s Day married, it’s just gonna be really fun and will be a very, very special night for me for a very huge number of reasons.”

ALBUM RELEASE WEEK GOT ME LIKE ----

A post shared by c a r l y p e a r c e (@carlypearce) on

Carly joins the "We Are Old Dominion Tour" later this month.

She sits in the Top 15 on the country charts with "I Hope You're Happy Now" featuring Lee Brice.

Tags: 
Carly Pearce
I Hope Youre Happy Now

Recent Podcast Audio
Carly Pearce Reveals How The Lee Brice Single Came To Be WYCDFM: On-Demand
Jason Aldean Talks Family, Faster Horses And Producing Tyler Farr WYCDFM: On-Demand
Congratulations to Our Good Viviano Samaritan Of The Month WYCDFM: On-Demand
Faster Horses Lineup Announced! Live Nation's Brian O'Connell Talks with Chuck, Rachael and Grunwald WYCDFM: On-Demand
Comedy Songwriter Heywood Banks Talks with Chuck and Rachael WYCDFM: On-Demand
Lady A Talks Success Of 'What If I Never Get Over You?' WYCDFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes