Carly Pearce's Album Is A Perfect Valentine's Day Release

Carly Pearce's self-titled sophomore album will be released on Friday (2/14), which also happens to be Valentine's Day. It's her first Valentine's Day as a married woman -- she and Michael Ray tied the knot in October -- and the two will share the stage Friday night in St. Louis to celebrate the album's release.

“I feel like the only way to release my album was to be on Valentine’s Day because love is such a theme of the album," Pearce says. "To be able to release it on Valentine’s Day, and to be able to play a show with my husband, celebrating my album, celebrating our first Valentine’s Day married, it’s just gonna be really fun and will be a very, very special night for me for a very huge number of reasons.”

Carly joins the "We Are Old Dominion Tour" later this month.

She sits in the Top 15 on the country charts with "I Hope You're Happy Now" featuring Lee Brice.