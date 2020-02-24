Carrie Underwood’s Favorite Concert Is Probably Not What You Expect

While Carrie Underwood may love country music, one of her favorite concerts ever was anything but country. During Carrie’s appearance at the Country Radio Seminar, she recalled the best time she had at a show - and it was at a recent Guns N’ Roses concert.

“It was probably the best night of my life. I love concerts. I love them so much,” she shared. “Every time I go now, I’m stuck in a box somewhere, and I can’t feel that energy. And it’s great and I get to watch, but (at GNR) we were in the audience and I was losing my mind,” she said, adding, “And didn’t give a crap what anyone else around me thought.”

While Carrie does listen to country, her musical tastes are certainly varied. She notes, “When I was getting ready today, I was listening to the new Ozzy Osbourne album (‘Ordinary Man’),” explaining, “My first concert was an Alan Jackson concert, but I also saw Hole, Green Day and Slipknot.”