Carrie Underwood’s Favorite Concert Is Probably Not What You Expect

February 24, 2020
Chuck, Rachael and Grunwald
Chuck, Rachael and Grunwald in the morning
Carrie Underwood On Stage at the 2019 American Music Awards

JC Olivera / Getty Images

Categories: 
Country

While Carrie Underwood may love country music, one of her favorite concerts ever was anything but country. During Carrie’s appearance at the Country Radio Seminar, she recalled the best time she had at a show - and it was at a recent Guns N’ Roses concert.

“It was probably the best night of my life. I love concerts. I love them so much,” she shared. “Every time I go now, I’m stuck in a box somewhere, and I can’t feel that energy. And it’s great and I get to watch, but (at GNR) we were in the audience and I was losing my mind,” she said, adding, “And didn’t give a crap what anyone else around me thought.”

While Carrie does listen to country, her musical tastes are certainly varied. She notes, “When I was getting ready today, I was listening to the new Ozzy Osbourne album (‘Ordinary Man’),” explaining, “My first concert was an Alan Jackson concert, but I also saw Hole, Green Day and Slipknot.”

Tags: 
Carrie Underwood
Guns N' Roses

Recent Podcast Audio
Carly Pearce Reveals How The Lee Brice Single Came To Be WYCDFM: On-Demand
Jason Aldean Talks Family, Faster Horses And Producing Tyler Farr WYCDFM: On-Demand
Congratulations to Our Good Viviano Samaritan Of The Month WYCDFM: On-Demand
Faster Horses Lineup Announced! Live Nation's Brian O'Connell Talks with Chuck, Rachael and Grunwald WYCDFM: On-Demand
Comedy Songwriter Heywood Banks Talks with Chuck and Rachael WYCDFM: On-Demand
Lady A Talks Success Of 'What If I Never Get Over You?' WYCDFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes