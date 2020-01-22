CARRIE UNDERWOOD SHARES BIRTHDAY PICS OF ONE-YEAR-OLD 'MIRACLE BABY'

Carrie Underwood and family celebrated the first birthday of her youngest son, Jacob, yesterday (1/21). Carrie shared several cute pictures on social media of Jacob tearing face-first into his camouflage colored cake.

“Happy birthday, Jacob!" she wrote, "How are you already 1 year old? You are smiley, crazy, smart, soooo fast and into everything! And, apparently, you love cake! I can’t wait to see your personality continue to shine! I have a good feeling you’re going to keep us all on our toes for years to come! I thank God for you each and every day. You are truly our miracle baby!!! Mommy loves you! Swipe to see how cute the cake was before Jake got ahold of it!"

Jacob was dressed in a camouflage shirt to match his cake. Jacob is Underwood and husband, Mike Fisher's second child. Their oldest son, Isaiah, is 4 years old.

Carrie is climbing the charts with her latest single, "Drinking Alone."