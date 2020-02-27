Chase Rice Plans To Release Less Music More Often

Chase Rice recently surprised fans by releasing an unannounced project called "The Album: Part I." The album consists of seven songs, with "The Album: Part 2" already not far behind. This method of releasing new music is a pattern that Chase intends to continue.

"If you only put out an album every 18 months, 22 months, whatever, people want more," Rice says. "No matter how much you put out people are gonna want more, so I'm gonna put out less more because it allows the songs to get the respect they deserve, as opposed to people listening through 19 and picking three of them."

"Listen through seven of 'em," Rice continues, "it'll only take you 30 minutes, and then hopefully you love all of them."

Chase opened for Garth Brooks on his "Stadium Tour" last weekend at Ford Field in Detroit.

Rice jumps on Brantley Gilbert's "Fire'T Up Tour" beginning in April.