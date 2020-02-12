Chuck Edwards Family Featured In Local 4 Teen Adoption Story

February 12, 2020
Chuck and Casey Edwards have been foster parents for more than three years. Brie came into their lives at thirteen.

"My wife Casey and I are so proud to be adoptive parents of a strong and courageous young woman," said Chuck Edwards who hosts Chuck, Rachael and Grunwald in the Morning on 99.5 WYCD. 

"Even though there is much pain in this journey for Brie, she is a wonderful ambassador for teens needing a forever family," said Edwards as Local 4 shows their journey to adoption and Brie's hopes of more teens being adopted before it's too late. 

Watch the two-part video story by Local 4 that aired Tuesday during their 5 p.m. and 11 p.m. newscasts.

Chuck Edwards is quick to shift the praise for their success story to his wife Casey. He said, "she is the best mother and ultimate lifeline for Brie and our family."

Brienne officially became part of the Edwards family at the Adoption Day ceremony at the 44th Circuit Court in Howell, Michigan on Tuesday, November 26, 2019.

