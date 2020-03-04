Country Community Reacts To The Tornado Devastation In Nashville

March 4, 2020
Chuck, Rachael and Grunwald
Chuck, Rachael and Grunwald in the morning
I Believe In Nashville Logo Painted on Demolished Building Following Tornado

Jason Kempin / Getty Images

Categories: 
Country
News

Strong tornados ripped through Nashville early yesterday morning, with new estimates saying at least 22 people lost their lives. The tragedy has hit the country music community hard.

Nashville’s famed venue the Basement East was destroyed, but luckily no one was injured. Co-owner Mike Grimes told the Tennessean that most of the staff had cleared out by the time the tornados hit, although the ones that were there moved to safety “with seconds to spare before the roof blew off.” He added that the building is a “total loss.”

Several artists took to social media to either let people know they were okay, or share their devastation about what happened.

We are at a loss for words right now!! Crazy waking up on the other side of the world and seeing so much destruction in our city Nashville and surrounding counties and cities. Praying for all of the people and families affected and our hearts go out to those that have lost love ones in this crazy tornado. #prayingfornashville #bigprayersup

A post shared by Florida Georgia Line (@floridageorgialine) on

We are thankful our family is safe, but our hearts are breaking for those affected. #prayfornashville #nashvillestrong

A post shared by Brett Young (@brettyoungmusic) on

Dierks Bentley shared that he was actually in a plane flying through the bad weather but luckily landed before the tornados hit. “@astephens1110 and I ducked around this crazy cell and landed at john tune airport around 11:30 last night, coming back from LA,” he writes next to video of the weather. “Glad we landed when we did. Wouldn’t have been so good an hour later.”

@astephens1110 and I ducked around this crazy cell and landed at john tune airport around 11:30 last night, coming back from LA. Glad we landed when we did. Wouldn’t have been so good an hour later. It was the cell that turned into the tornado. Lot of people lost their homes, including our drummer, and a lot of people in need. But no one comes together as a city like #nashville does.

A post shared by Dierks Bentley (@dierksbentley) on

Chris Young has opened his wallet to help with relief efforts in Nashville.

“I don’t even recognize some of the locations it’s so bad..,” he shared, “to help I’m donating $50,000 to the Music City Inc Foundation." He added, "If you want to help feel free to visit the site here https://visitmusiccity.com/nashvillestrong #NashvilleStrong.”

Kacey Musgraves is also fundraising for Nashville. Her "Stage to Closet" fundraiser for Tennessee urban forest preservation will now benefit tornado victims.

I’m having a MAJOR CLOSET SALE TONIGHT @stagetocloset -- Sooo many of my everyday clothes, shoes, accessories, and performance looks you’ve seen (like this vintage 2 piece set I’m wearing here) are up for grabs and proceeds will help benefit Tennessee urban forest preservation. As Nashville grows, all the animal homes and woodlands keep getting cut away and I want to help preserve that beauty (and clean air!) in my own community. Head to @stagetocloset for all the deets! THANKS!

A post shared by K A C E Y M U S G R A V E S (@spaceykacey) on

She announced the change last night on her Instagram story, saying “Heartbroken for East Nashville. I lived on this side of town (in this neighborhood until recently) for years. Many friends are severely affected. Thankful to be ok and thinking of those who aren’t."

If you want to help those affected by the tornados in Nashville, you can get more information here.

 

Tags: 
Nashville
Tornado

Recent Podcast Audio
Grunwald's DJ Walking - Kate's Snowday WYCDFM: On-Demand
Chuck, Rachael and Grunwald's "I Love You, Man" Mardi Gras Edition WYCDFM: On-Demand
Carly Pearce Reveals How The Lee Brice Single Came To Be WYCDFM: On-Demand
Jason Aldean Talks Family, Faster Horses And Producing Tyler Farr WYCDFM: On-Demand
Congratulations to Our Good Viviano Samaritan Of The Month WYCDFM: On-Demand
Faster Horses Lineup Announced! Live Nation's Brian O'Connell Talks with Chuck, Rachael and Grunwald WYCDFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes