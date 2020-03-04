Country Community Reacts To The Tornado Devastation In Nashville

Strong tornados ripped through Nashville early yesterday morning, with new estimates saying at least 22 people lost their lives. The tragedy has hit the country music community hard.

Nashville’s famed venue the Basement East was destroyed, but luckily no one was injured. Co-owner Mike Grimes told the Tennessean that most of the staff had cleared out by the time the tornados hit, although the ones that were there moved to safety “with seconds to spare before the roof blew off.” He added that the building is a “total loss.”

Several artists took to social media to either let people know they were okay, or share their devastation about what happened.

The tornado must have missed our block by an inch because we are alright but I am so depleted looking at the damage that has happened to our beautiful city. There are so many people in the streets helping already, though. Thinking of those who lost their loved ones + homes. pic.twitter.com/pv2VPCafhc — MAREN MORRIS (@MarenMorris) March 3, 2020

Thinking about you #Nashville. Stay strong!!! — Blake Shelton (@blakeshelton) March 3, 2020

Sending love and prayers to all affected by the Tornadoes last night throughout Tennessee .......------ -KU — Keith Urban (@KeithUrban) March 3, 2020

Dierks Bentley shared that he was actually in a plane flying through the bad weather but luckily landed before the tornados hit. “@astephens1110 and I ducked around this crazy cell and landed at john tune airport around 11:30 last night, coming back from LA,” he writes next to video of the weather. “Glad we landed when we did. Wouldn’t have been so good an hour later.”

Chris Young has opened his wallet to help with relief efforts in Nashville.

“I don’t even recognize some of the locations it’s so bad..,” he shared, “to help I’m donating $50,000 to the Music City Inc Foundation." He added, "If you want to help feel free to visit the site here https://visitmusiccity.com/nashvillestrong #NashvilleStrong.”

I don’t even recognize some of the locations it’s so bad... to help I’m donating $50,000 to the Music City Inc Foundation. If you want to help feel free to visit the site here https://t.co/FpfrxkJH9R #NashvilleStrong — ChrisYoungMusic (@ChrisYoungMusic) March 3, 2020

Kacey Musgraves is also fundraising for Nashville. Her "Stage to Closet" fundraiser for Tennessee urban forest preservation will now benefit tornado victims.

She announced the change last night on her Instagram story, saying “Heartbroken for East Nashville. I lived on this side of town (in this neighborhood until recently) for years. Many friends are severely affected. Thankful to be ok and thinking of those who aren’t."

If you want to help those affected by the tornados in Nashville, you can get more information here.