Dan + Shay Add New Talent To 2020 Tour

Dan Smyers and Shay Mooney are currently on Christmas break, but will be back in March. They just announced an addition opening act… new artist, Ingrid Andress. Her single, “More Hearts Than Mine” has earned nearly 75 million global streams to date, and it made history as the only debut from a solo female artist to break into the Country Airplay Top 20 this year.

The Dan + Shay tour includes two nights in Nashville in March, as well as stops in cities like Philadelphia, Dallas, and Chicago through April.

Ingrid has been named by Country Radio Broadcasters as one of their elite New Faces of Country Music. She’ll perform during the annual Country Radio Seminar in Nashville next February.

Billboard selected Andress as their latest Chartbreaker.

The Band Camino will also be opening shows.

DAN + SHAY TOUR DATES

March 6 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena^

March 7 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena^

March 8 – Columbus, OH – Nationwide Arena^

March 12 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center^

March 13 – Charlottesville, VA – John Paul Jones Arena^

March 14 – Greenville, SC – Bon Secours Wellness Arena^

March 19 – San Antonio, TX – AT&T Center^

March 20 – Tulsa, OK – BOK Center^

March 21 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center^

March 26 – Grand Rapids, MI – Van Andel Arena^

March 27 – Louisville, KY – KFC Yum! Center^

March 28 – Greensboro, NC – Greensboro Coliseum^

April 9 – Kansas City, MO – Sprint Center^

April 10 – Minneapolis, MN – Target Center^

April 11 – Milwaukee, WI – Fiserv Forum^

April 16 – Indianapolis, IN – Bankers Life Fieldhouse^

April 17 – Chicago, IL – United Center^

April 18 – Omaha, NE – CHI Health Center^