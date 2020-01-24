DAN + SHAY TOP 4 COUNTRY CHARTS HEADING INTO GRAMMYS

This could be an exciting week for Dan + Shay! They head into the Grammy Awards with two nominations for Best Country Song and Best Country Duo/Group Performance for their triple platinum song “Speechless." At the same time, their latest single, "10,000 Hours," featuring Justin Bieber, claims the top of both the Aircheck/Mediabase and Billboard Country Airplay charts. The song is also simultaneously No. 1 on the Billboard Hot Country Songs, Country Streaming Songs and Country Digital Song Sales charts.

Dan Smyers said, “When I got the news that 10,000 Hours was No.1 on Aircheck/Mediabase and all 4 Billboard Country Charts simultaneously, my mind was truly blown. We know that it takes the support of a lot of people to make the stars align like this, and we’re incredibly grateful for every bit of it.”

"10,000 Hours" is the fastest country song in the past year to reach one million equivalents.

Video of Dan + Shay, Justin Bieber - 10,000 Hours (Official Music Video)

Dan + Shay will be in attendance at the Grammy Awards on Sunday (Jan. 26th). The show airs live from Los Angeles on CBS beginning at 8 p.m. ET.

Dan + Shay took home their first Grammy award last year for their hit “Tequila” for Best Country Duo/Group Performance. They also performed the song on the live telecast.

Video of Dan + Shay - Tequila (LIVE at the 61st GRAMMYs)

The duo will travel to Miami, FL at the end of this month to perform at the Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest ahead of the Super Bowl LIV. They will also take the stage before the big game on Sunday, February 2nd for the FOX Super Bowl LIV Pregame Show at the NFL Tailgate Tropicale where they will perform “Tequila,” airing at 2 p.m. ET on FOX.