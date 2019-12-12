Drake White Gives Fans A Health Update

Drake White revealed earlier this year that he had had been diagnosed with an arteriovenous malformation (AVM), an abnormal tangle of arteries and veins in the brain that disrupts normal blood flow, and now he’s giving fans an update on his condition.

The singer appeared on ‘The Doctors” earlier this week to discuss his condition, and gave an interview to People where he revealed he’s “at 75 percent in terms of my recovery.”

Drake suffered temporary paralysis on his left side from his embolization treatments, but is now walking with a cane, and has regained movement in his left hand, thanks to physical therapy.

“I’m about a 6 out of 10," he shared on "The Doctors." “I’m walking on a cane, I’ve got movement in my left side ... I’m starting to play guitar again."

The biggest thing motivating his recovery is his desire to get back to performing. "I think about me back on stage, those thoughts are what is healing me," he says. "It kind of is a healing agent of its own...It made me feel good and made me feel like my purpose was still there."

And Drake is confident he will one day be back in front of crowds. “No one can guarantee anything in terms of neurological stuff,” he tells “People.” “But no matter what, I’m getting back on that stage in front of those people. I 100% believe that.” He adds, “I need those endorphins and the euphoria that comes from being on that stage. I’m going to play a show, whether that’s 2020 or later or two hours from now.”