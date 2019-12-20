Dustin Lynch Raises Over 36,000 For Hometown Charities

Dustin Lynch continued his tradition of giving back to his hometown of Tullahoma, Tennessee. This year marked his 6th annual Dustin Lynch & Friends Benefit Concert , it took place on Tuesday evening (12-17.) This year’s event raised over $36,000 for local charities including Isaiah 117 House and the Coffee Country County Children’s Advocacy Center. The Tullahoma Fire Department also collected for the Toys for Tots drive.

A songwriters’ in the round style performance was held with hit writers Hunter Phelps, Jon Nite, and Rodney Clawson. And along with his other hits, Dustin performed his current Top 5, “Ridin’ Roads.”

Dustin’s next album, which is named for his hometown, Tullahoma, will be released on January 17.