Eric Church Vies For Two Awards At This Weekend's Grammys

Eric Church is nominated for two awards at this Sunday's (1/26) 62nd Grammy Awards, including Best Country Album for Desperate Man and Best Country Song for his Number One hit, “Some of It.”

"Some of It" was co-written by Eric, but it wasn't originally intended to make his Desperate Man album. It wasn't until Eric's wife played the song for a friend of theirs that he realized the album wasn't complete without it.

"It was such a blessing that happened," Church says, "It wasn’t going to be on the album. It was just one of those freak things that I put it on the album, the last song on the album. The album was done, and all of a sudden it becomes the pillar, one of the pillars on the album. I think it’s one of the great things about music is you just never know what’s going to happen until it’s all said and done. You can try to plan all you want to, but you’ll probably not going to figure it out.”

Video of Eric Church - Some Of It

The 62nd Grammy Awards will air live from the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Sunday at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.

Eric is currently climbing the charts with his latest single, "Monsters."