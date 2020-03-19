FGL To Give $1000 To Restaurant Employees During Coronavirus Crisis

Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley, Florida Georgia Line

Taking a cue from their friend and fellow bar owner Dierks Bentley, Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley will be giving a hand up to the employees at their FGL House establishment in downtown Nashville during the coronavirus crisis. The venue is closed, as are most restaurants and bars in Music City, so the duo posted a video on Instagram yesterday (3/18) stating they will be giving each of their employees $1000 to "help out in a time of need."

They wrote, "@fglhouse would be nothing without our amazing staff. We know it takes a village, and we’re so thankful for all 117 of you and we hope this helps out while the bar and restaurant is closed. We’ve been blessed by y’all and we are excited to follow @dierksbentley lead here and #giveback. With much love and gratitude."

As they mention in the Instagram post, Tyler and Brian were inspired by Dierks Bentley, who also pledged $1000 to each of his employees while his bar Whiskey Row remains closed.

