Downriver's First Chick-fil-A Opens in Allen Park

Downriver’s first ever Chick-fil-A is now open! The popular chain’s newest location opened Thursday (Jan 9th) on The Hill in Allen Park, but the festivities started the night before. The “First 100 Red Carpet Rollout” gave local chicken lovers the chance to win free Chick-fil-A. Winners got up to 52 free Chick-fil-A meals – one per week – for the rest of the year.

This morning’s opening is the first of four new locations in the Downriver area, with the other three locations set to open in Northville, Novi and Shelby Township later this year.

WYCD’s Steve Grunwald headed to Allen Park to check out the Grand Opening – and he made sure to dress for the occasion. Mooo-ve over, Grunwald! We've got chicken to eat!